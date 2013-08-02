Coach Mike Tomlin on Cortez Allen Surgery

Earlier today, Cortez had minor surgery on his right knee. We wanted him to get the surgery done now so he can begin rehabilitating immediately. This surgery was a minor procedure and will have no long-term effects on his return to the field. We look forward to his rehabilitation process and having him back on the field in a couple of weeks.
Steelers & Acrisure announce partnership for stadium naming rights
The team announced today that the new name of their home stadium will be Acrisure Stadium
Steelers announce '22 game themes
The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2022 season - including the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Immaculate Reception - on Thursday
Steelers announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows
The five coaches joining the Steelers for training camp will be Marion Bell, Charles Burton, James Daniels IV, Jerome H. Smith and Charles Williams III
Steelers/Fitzpatrick to hold press conference
Press conference with Minkah Fitzpatrick will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m.
Steelers announce front office changes
The Steelers hired Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting and promoted Dan Colbert to director of college scouting
Khan hired as Steelers' GM
President Art Rooney II picks 21-year team employee to succeed the retired Kevin Colbert
Steelers to introduce Khan as new GM
Introductory press conference will be held on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Steelers Hall of Honor Museum to open at Heinz Field
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 season
Maroon finishes second at National Senior Games
Steelers' neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD finished in second place at the national event
Steelers to host Draft Party at Heinz Field
The 2022 Steelers Draft Party will be on Saturday, April 30 at Heinz Field