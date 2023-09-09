Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. 49ers

The Steelers have been to the Super Bowl eight times, winning six of them. San Francisco has been to seven Super Bowls have won five championships. Yet these two winning organizations have yet to meet in the championship game. The Steelers and 49ers have met in the regular season 22 times going back to 1951. San Francisco has won 12 of those matchups. The Steelers only won two of the first seven games, but have won eight of 15 meetings since. Between 1973 and 1987, Pittsburgh lost just one of the six meetings. Neither team has been able to put a winning streak together in this series over the past seven games with the 49ers winning most recent game, 24-20, in 2019 in San Francisco.