Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Eagles

Dating back to 1933, these cross-state rivals have met 80 times. There are three ties in series. Philadelphia has won 48 of the remaining 77 matchups. There is only one post season meeting between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, a divisional playoff win by the Eagles. Before 1940, Philadelphia won six of those 13 meetings over the then-Pittsburgh Pirates. The most recent five meetings have gone back in forth without winning streaks, but the Steelers did win the most recent meeting in 2020. Between 1964 and 2000, the Eagles won 13 of 17. And between a stretch starting in 1947 and finishing in 1954, the Eagles were 13-2. But during World War II when these two franchises combined forces in 1943, the Steagles were 5-4-1. That was that Philadelphia's first winning season as a professional football team. Mike Tomlin is 2-2 against the Eagles, winning both games in Pittsburgh and losing both in Philadelphia.