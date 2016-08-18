By the Numbers: Garner, Grant force a turnover

A deep dive into the numbers from the second preseason game of 2016 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
12
LB Arthur Moats recorded the only Steelers' sack of the game when he tackled Eagles QB Sam Bradford for a loss of 12 yards midway through the second quarter.
40
No. 40, DB Montell Garner was second on the team in tackles with five. Late in the fourth quarter, Garner also forced a fumble by Eagles WR Cayleb Jones which was recovered by Steelers CB Doran Grant.
280
Steelers punters Jordan Berry and Will Monday combined to cover a total of 280 yards on six punts for a 46.7 average per punt.
11
RB Fitzgerald Toussaint had the team's longest run of the game, a run to the right side in the first quarter. He finished with a 3.3 yards per carry average.
0
The Steelers defense did not allow a touchdown through the air, despite 39 total passing attempts by the Eagles quarterbacks.
6
CB Kevin White led the Steelers defense with 6 total tackles. DB Montell Garner, S Robert Golden, and LB Tyler Matakevich tied for second on the team with 5 total tackles each.
29
The Steelers' longest offensive play of the game was a fourth quarter pass from QB Dustin Vaughan to WR Landry Jones for a 29-yard gain.