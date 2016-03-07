Brown: 'I like dancing'

Brown isn't the first Steelers' player to represent on "Dancing with the Stars." Former receiver Hines Ward and his dance partner Kym Johnson won season 12 of the show in 2011, thanks to all of the support from Steelers Nation who voted for them.

"Hines told me to have a lot of fun with it," said Brown. "He told me it will be real good for with me as far as my movements and my footwork. The pressure is already on being that he already won the Mirror Ball trophy. The standard has already been set for Steelers Nation."

Fans will be able to vote weekly for Brown to help him advance, and he is counting on the support of Steelers Nation and dancing fans everywhere to help him out.

"Steelers Nation is going to be a huge part of this," said Brown. "The past support they showed Hines on the show, and the support they give the team, is phenomenal. Their participation, watching the show and voting, is going to be huge for me. I definitely am going to need their support."

The entire cast for the 22nd season of the hit show will officially be announced on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

Brown will join a cast of celebrities that will include already announced contestants actress Jodie Sweetin of Fuller House and GMAs Ginger Zee.