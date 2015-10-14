Breaking down the tape: The longest yard

-DeCastro pulled from right to left and got a piece of Te'o and just enough, as it turned out, of LB Denzel Perryman.

-FB Roosevelt Nix executed a front-side block and wound up on top of FS Eric Weddle.

-TE Matt Spaeth had DT Corey Liuget, OT Kelvin Beachum was on NT Sean Lissenmore, G Ramon Foster got to LB Jerry Attaochu, C Cody Wallace engaged DE Ricardo Matthews and OT Sean Gilbert took on DE Kendall Reyes.

-Bell was able to jump-step away from Te'o and Weddle reaching up from the ground, push forward and stretch the ball over the goal line just ahead of being tackled from behind by LB Donald Butler, who had followed Te'o into the hole.GATES BEING GATES:

Recognition/communication had been an issue when TE Rob Gronkowski scorched the Steelers for five catches, 94 receiving yards and three TDs on Sept. 10 at New England.

There were no such problems associated with Chargers TE Antonio Gates' nine-catch, 92-yard, two-touchdown performance.

"He's just extremely difficult to cover," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed. "We tried to use a variety of people. We tried to use some man (-to-man coverage), some zones. That's why he and Philip Rivers are the tandem that they are."

SS Will Allen, SS Robert Golden, FS Mike Mitchell LB Sean Spence, LB Lawrence Timmons and CB Antwon Blake were among those in the vicinity of Gates when the ball was thrown his way.