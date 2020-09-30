Ben: 'The biggest stat is 3-0'

A prime example of spreading it around was on the final touchdown drive against the Texans. Roethlisberger hit six different receivers in a 12-play drive that sealed a 28-21 win, something he said he gets more satisfaction from than throwing a long bomb for a quick score.

"As a quarterback when we throw a big touchdown pass, that is what you are paid to do, what you grew up doing. We throw passes for a living," said Roethlisberger. "When we are able to finish games on big drives like that, and a lot of it is running, that means more to me in the sense that we are winning the football game. I will always be more about winning than individual stats. At the end of the day that is more important to me."

* * *

The Steelers are preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans, who also sit at 3-0, in an odd week. Multiple members of the Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and aren't permitted to meet or hold practices at their team facility.

In the meantime, the Steelers are preparing for the game in as normal a manner as possible and knew that this could happen this season.

"We were told during training camp that this could happen if you're not diligent, if you're not careful," said Roethlisberger, prior to the NFL announcing the game would be rescheduled. "I don't know what's going on down there, so I'm not going to speak on them. I'm telling you what we were told. We were told there might be a situation if you weren't careful and there were COVID issues here in Pittsburgh, we might not be able to practice until Friday or Saturday. It's why they made the rule with more practice squad guys this year. We were made aware of those possibilities.