Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Also considered were Stephon Tuitt, who had nine tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, and three hits on the quarterback; Robert Spillane, who had 11 tackles,, including one for loss, and a pick-six that accounted for the Steelers' seven first-half points; JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught seven passes for 67 yards, all in the second half, three of which were good for first downs; T.J. Watt, who had five tackles, one sack, and five hits on the quarterback; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed on the final play in the end zone; and Jordan Berry, who had punts of 56 and 48 yards in the second half when the Steelers were mounting their comeback and then protecting the lead.