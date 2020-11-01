Player of the Week

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Nov 01, 2020 at 05:55 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

BEN ROETHLISBERGER
Quarterback

This is what an actual franchise quarterback does for his team, and this is what it looks like while he's doing it.

After a totally dismal performance in a first half that ended with them losing to the Ravens, 17-7, and being handled physically along the way, the Steelers were in a desperate situation. There would be adjustments made during the 12-minute halftime, but even if those cured all of the defensive ills that helped allow Baltimore to rush for 179 yards in the first half, some serious turnaround also was going to have to happen offensively because that unit had not converted a single third down and amassed only 64 total net yards.

What the Steelers did offensively in the second half was put the ball in Ben Roethlisberger's hands and let him do his thing. Roethlisberger completed 17-of-22 (77.3 percent) in the second half for 158 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 126.7. In a game where the Steelers rushed for only 48 yards, Roethlisberger's playmaking provided the Steelers with what they needed from their offense to post a 28-24 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore.

Roethlisberger is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Stephon Tuitt, who had nine tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, and three hits on the quarterback; Robert Spillane, who had 11 tackles,, including one for loss, and a pick-six that accounted for the Steelers' seven first-half points; JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught seven passes for 67 yards, all in the second half, three of which were good for first downs; T.J. Watt, who had five tackles, one sack, and five hits on the quarterback; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed on the final play in the end zone; and Jordan Berry, who had punts of 56 and 48 yards in the second half when the Steelers were mounting their comeback and then protecting the lead.

Related Content

news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

195 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns spark 34-11 victory
news

Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

Three of his catches converted possession downs; the other was a TD
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Despite an injured groin, he played every snap at ILB and was a factor
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

His 1.5 sacks gave him 6 this season to rank second on the team
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

He completed 72.7 percent with no turnovers in a 421-yard day by the offense
news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

He had 58.2 percent of the yards, 60 percent of the points vs. Browns
news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

His first 100-yard game as a pro was a big part of a 23-19 win over Green Bay
news

Alexander is Digest Player of the Week

His INT in the end zone with 6 seconds left was the difference
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Stat line included 1.5 sacks, 2 hits on the QB, and 1 tackle-for-loss
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

Completing 91.7 percent in the second half led to his 6th comeback win in 18 starts
news

Pickens is Digest Player of Week

He caught, he ran, he blocked, he scored in 17-10 victory over Ravens
news

Harris is Digest Player of Week

He finished with both the longest run (23 yards) and the longest reception (32 yards)
Advertising