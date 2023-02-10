5 for Friday: Freiermuth gives Steelers a leg up at TE

• NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted something at his yearly Super Bowl press conference.

Diagnosed concussions were up 18 percent across the NFL this season. But the reason for that was because the league also was more cautious when it came to checking players for potential concussions.

"I think that's a reason why concussions went up this year, because we had a broader definition," Goodell said. "If you have more evaluations you're going to have more concussions. Any time we can change the protocols to make it safer for our players, we're going to do that. We're not afraid of having them diagnosed. That's important to us and why we encourage players to come forward when they have symptoms so we can make sure they are handled properly."

That's great. The league should be taking concussions more seriously as it is. But after watching the 49ers have to put an obviously injured Brock Purdy back into the NFC Championship against the Eagles after Purdy's backup, Josh Johnson, had been pulled because of a concussion.

In 2011, the NFL eliminated the emergency quarterback rule when it also upped game day rosters to 46. That doesn't preclude teams from dressing three quarterbacks on game day, but considering about half the league doesn't even carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, no teams carry three QBs on their 46-man game day roster.

But the NFL's Competition Committee on which Mike Tomlin sits might want to take a look at how that is handled in light of players being pulled from games much more often now than what used to be the case.

• At the very least, the NFL admitting what anyone who was watching closely this season already knew – that it was pulling players who took any kind of blow to the head – might make teams take a long look at how they build the quarterback position on their roster.