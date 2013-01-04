2013 NFL Draft Order

2013 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER
(Does not include trades)
#
|
Team
|
Win
|
Loss
|
Tie
|
Winning Percentage
|
1.
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
.125
|
2.
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
.125
|
|
3.
|
Oakland Raiders
|
4
|
12
|
0
|
.250
|
4.
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
4
|
12
|
0
|
.250
|
5.
|
Detroit Lions
|
4
|
12
|
0
|
.250
|
|
6.
|
Cleveland Browns
|
5
|
11
|
0
|
.313
|
7.
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
5
|
11
|
0
|
.313
|
|
8.
|
Buffalo Bills
|
6
|
10
|
0
|
.375
|
9.
|
New York Jets
|
6
|
10
|
0
|
.375
|
10.
|
Tennessee Titans
|
6
|
10
|
0
|
.375
|
|
11.
|
San Diego Chargers
|
7
|
9
|
0
|
.438
|
12.
|
Miami Dolphins
|
7
|
9
|
0
|
.438
|
13.
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
7
|
9
|
0
|
.438
|
14.
|
Carolina Panthers
|
7
|
9
|
0
|
.438
|
15.
|
New Orleans Saints
|
7
|
9
|
0
|
.438
|
|
16.
|
St. Louis Rams
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
.469
|
|
17.
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
.500
|
18.
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
.500
|
|
19.
|
New York Giants
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
.563
|
|
20.
|
Chicago Bears
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
.625
|
|
21.
|
Cincinnati Bengals*
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
.625
|
22.
|
Washington Redskins*
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
.625
|
23.
|
Baltimore Ravens*
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
.625
|
24.
|
Minnesota Vikings*
|
10
|
6
|
0
|
.625
|
|
25.
|
Indianapolis Colts*
|
11
|
5
|
0
|
.688
|
26.
|
Seattle Seahawks*
|
11
|
5
|
0
|
.688
|
27.
|
Green Bay Packers*
|
11
|
5
|
0
|
.688
|
|
28.
|
San Francisco 49ers*
|
11
|
4
|
1
|
.719
|
|
29.
|
Houston Texans*
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
.750
|
30.
|
New England Patriots *
|
12
|
4
|
0
|
.750
|
|
31.
|
Atlanta Falcons*
|
13
|
3
|
0
|
.813
|
32.
|
Denver Broncos*
|
13
|
3
|
0
|
.813
*- Subject to Playoffs