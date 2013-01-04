2013 NFL Draft Order

Jan 03, 2013 at 09:46 PM

2013 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER

(Does not include trades)

* *

#

Team

Win

Loss

Tie

Winning Percentage

1.

Kansas City Chiefs

2

14

0

.125

2.

Jacksonville Jaguars

2

14

0

.125

3.

Oakland Raiders

4

12

0

.250

4.

Philadelphia Eagles

4

12

0

.250

5.

Detroit Lions

4

12

0

.250

6.

Cleveland Browns

5

11

0

.313

7.

Arizona Cardinals

5

11

0

.313

8.

Buffalo Bills

6

10

0

.375

9.

New York Jets

6

10

0

.375

10.

Tennessee Titans

6

10

0

.375

11.

San Diego Chargers

7

9

0

.438

12.

Miami Dolphins

7

9

0

.438

13.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7

9

0

.438

14.

Carolina Panthers

7

9

0

.438

15.

New Orleans Saints

7

9

0

.438

16.

St. Louis Rams

7

8

1

.469

17.

Pittsburgh Steelers

8

8

0

.500

18.

Dallas Cowboys

8

8

0

.500

19.

New York Giants

9

7

0

.563

20.

Chicago Bears

10

6

0

.625

21.

Cincinnati Bengals*

10

6

0

.625

22.

Washington Redskins*

10

6

0

.625

23.

Baltimore Ravens*

10

6

0

.625

24.

Minnesota Vikings*

10

6

0

.625

25.

Indianapolis Colts*

11

5

0

.688

26.

Seattle Seahawks*

11

5

0

.688

27.

Green Bay Packers*

11

5

0

.688

28.

San Francisco 49ers*

11

4

1

.719

29.

Houston Texans*

12

4

0

.750

30.

New England Patriots *

12

4

0

.750

31.

Atlanta Falcons*

13

3

0

.813

32.

Denver Broncos*

13

3

0

.813

*- Subject to Playoffs

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Combine ready for takeoff

The biggest job interview in the NFL is about to take place at the NFL Scouting Combine and we'll bring it all to you
news

Boots and blocks, including one that wasn't

Special teams experienced an eventful roller coaster ride in 2021
news

2022 Triple Take: RB

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top running back prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

Steelers-by-position: Safeties

Edmunds had his best season in 2021 and now is on the brink of unrestricted free agency
Advertising