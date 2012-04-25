2012 Individual Game Ticket Information

A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers' 2012 home games will be available through Ticketmaster at a date and time to be determined.

Fans may buy up to four tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the eight regular-season games. There is no ticket limit for either of the two preseason home contests. A majority of the tickets will be priced at either $66 or $70. There will also be single seats available at various locations and price ranges.

Tickets will be sold on www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster's toll free sales line 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will not be sold at Ticketmaster Outlets.

2012 PITTSBURGH STEELERS HOME SCHEDULE

Steelers 2012 Preseason Schedule

DateOpponentTime (TV)
Sun., Aug. 19 Indianapolis 8:00 p.m. (NBC/WPXI-TV)
Thurs., Aug. 30 Carolina 7:00 p.m. (KDKA-TV)**

Steelers 2012 Regular Season Schedule

DateOpponentTime (TV)
Sun., Sept. 16 N.Y. Jets 4:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Oct. 7 Philadelphia 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Sun., Oct. 28 Washington 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Mon., Nov. 12 Kansas City 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun., Nov. 18 Baltimore 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sun., Dec. 9 San Diego 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 23 Cincinnati 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 30 Cleveland 1:00 p.m. (CBS)**

* Times and TV network may change due to flexible scheduling

