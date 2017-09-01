Scouting the Browns

Linebackers Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert are three-down players who can run. Kirksey was third in the NFL with 143 tackles in 2016. Linebacker Jamie Collins is a versatile play-maker who might regularly rush from the edge in passing situations in the wake of the high-ankle sprain first-overall pick Myles Garrett suffered in practice on Wednesday.
Safety Jabrill Peppers, one of Cleveland’s three first-round selections in 2017, has shown up as advertised. Peppers demonstrated range, physicality and an ability to make plays on the ball in August.
For what it’s worth, Cleveland allowed one defensive touchdown in the preseason (none in its last 12 quarters).
The Browns finished fourth in the NFL with a 4.89-yard average per carry in 2016 and they rushed for a season-high 231 yards in the season finale on Jan. 1 against the Steelers. Then they invested in center JC Tretter (Green Bay) and right guard Kevin Zeitler (Cincinnati) in unrestricted free agency, and signed guard Joel Bitonio to a contract extension. An anticipated wrinkle this season might be the presence of running backs Isaiah Crowell (a team-leading 952 yards rushing last season) and Duke Johnson (an accomplished receiver) in the same backfield. Crowell had the longest run in the NFL last season, an 85-yard touchdown scamper on Sept. 18 against Baltimore.
In addition to throwing it deep and running, Browns head coach Hue Jackson’s offenses often include curve balls in terms of obscure formations and against-the-grain play-calls. Jackson, a former offensive coordinator in Cincinnati and head coach in Oakland, isn’t gimmick-driven, necessarily, but the Steelers will still need to be on their toes defensively.
Tight end David Njoku, the third of Cleveland’s three first-round picks, is third on the depth chart at the position. Starter Randall Telfer is a blocker. Backup Seth DeValve is athletic and can catch.
SPECIAL EDITION: Seventh-round pick Zane Gonzalez is the FBS all-time leader in field goals (96) and points by a kicker (494). Punter Britton Colquitt had a Browns’ record 40.3 net average last season. Cleveland is second in the NFL in punt return average (10.6), fourth in opponents’ kickoff return average (21.7) and tied for eighth in punt returns for a touchdown (four) since the arrival of special teams coordinator Chris Tabor in 2011. Schobert led the Browns in special teams tackles (14) in 2016.
Cleveland will potentially have seven players starting on offense and five on defense who weren’t starting when the Browns visited Heinz Field on Jan. 1.
This isn’t a roster that’s been beaten down by the Browns having sustained double-digit losses in eight of the last nine seasons (including a 4-28 record over the last two seasons). But continuity and consistency remain mere concepts in Cleveland.
STAT THAT MATTERS: Offensive tackle Joe Thomas has played all 9,934 offensive snaps since the Browns selected him on the first round (third overall) in 2007.
HE SAID IT: “It’s still crazy to me, still crazy to be here. I’m excited because I have Ben (Roethlisberger) on my team, I have