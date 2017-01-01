They said it

With the conclusion of OTAs this week, the Steelers are down to next week’s three-day mandatory veteran minicamp left on the offseason schedule.Following is a recap of some of the more intriguing utterances during the past three weeks of workouts at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex:“Everything is earned, not given. All I can do is just take care of my business and do what I have to off the field. As long as I do that, they will see the change in my ways. As long as I continue to pass my tests, go to my meetings and maintain my sobriety, I will be fine.” _ wide receiveron winning back his teammates’ trust.“It’s fun to get back out here. Coach Munchak (offensive line coach Mike) made a joke. He said, ‘Hey, I just thought I would introduce myself as probably the guy closest to your age around here.’ I was a sophomore in high school when (wide receiver and second-round pick) JuJu (Smith-Schuster) was born. That makes you feel really old. To be out here playing football does rejuvenate you. It does make you feel a little young again.” _ quarterbackon returning for his 14th season with the Steelers.“Last year should be the worst that I play. Hopefully, I can make some steps forward with healthy shoulders.” _ Safetyon offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum suffered last season in Week Three.“Produce, just produce when it’s time for me to go in.” _ Cornerbackon carving out a role for himself after missing the last two seasons due to injury.“(Linebacker and first-round pick) T.J. (Watt) was out there with the ‘ones’ (the first-team defense), but he doesn’t say a whole lot, which is a good thing for a young guy. I know (cornerback and third-round pick) Cam (Sutton) and (cornerback and fifth-round pick) Brian (Allen) a little bit better because they’re in my (defensive backs) room and I’m a little bit more hands-on with them. But I think they’re all good, humble, young guys, which is what you want. Those are the type of guys you want to be trying to coach up because they’re willing to learn. They don’t have an ego.” _ Free safetyon the first three rookie defenders drafted by the Steelers.“We don’t want anybody getting too comfortable. I think it’s great to have competition. It’s something we believe in here in Pittsburgh a bunch. We obviously didn’t accomplish all of our goals last year. Wide receiver was an area we know we can be better.” _ Offensive coordinator Todd Haley on competition at wide receiver.“I’m not out here competing with anyone. I’m out here competing with myself. I’m just trying to get better every day. We’ll see how that plays out.” _ Wide receiveron competition at the position.“When I’m thrown in there with Ben, I get too excited. At the same time, I have to keep calm. At the end of the day I just have to make my plays.” _ Smith-Schuster on playing with Roethlisberger.“Ben is a warrior. He’s been through it all, seen it all, done it all. You never know what’s his motivation, what’s his drive to keep him going? But I knew if he was going to be out here, he was going to give us everything he’s got. You can see that from him just from a couple of days, his intensity, his details in the meeting room.” _ Wide receiveron Roethlisberger’s return after contemplating retirement.“Just to be yourself, learn as much as possible, keep your mouth shut and work. If you come in mouthing off and thinking you’re the man, that’s not a good start. I’m just trying to keep my mouth shut, learn my plays and do the talking on the field.” _ Watt on advice he’s received from his brother J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans.“It’s really just a mindset. Since Day One when I stepped on campus as a freshman I knew my ultimate goal was to make it to the National Football League. Every day for four years straight I made sure I put myself in the best situation to make it here. Dreams come true.” _ Guardon signing with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie out of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.