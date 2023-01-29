Young guns

The torch, temporarily, at least, has been passed.

Anticipated starting quarterbacks Brock Purdy (23), Jalen Hurts (24), Joe Burrow (26) and Patrick Mahomes (27) will comprise the youngest Final Four foursome under center since conference championship play commenced in 1970. Their average age comes in under the record 25 years, 231 days established in 1996 (Green Bay's Brett Favre, Carolina's Kerry Collins, Jacksonville's Mark Brunell and New England's Drew Bledsoe).

Purdy and Hurts are poised to become the first pair of starting quarterbacks in a conference championship game under 25.

The group has earned its keep.

For the first time, all four semifinalists enter conference championship weekend with at least 14 wins.

Following is a capsule look at today's championship matchups:

49ers (15-4) at Eagles (15-3), 3 p.m.

San Francisco has reached the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons and has 18 such appearances since 1970, the most among all teams.

The 49ers haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher since Oct. 31, 2021 (Bears quarterback Justin Fields, 103) and have surrendered two 100-yard efforts on the ground in their last 39 games (since DeMeco Ryans replaced Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator).

San Francisco led the NFL in total defense (300.6 yards per game), scoring defense (16.3 points per game) and turnover margin (plus 13). The 49ers' 30 takeaways tied for second in the NFL (Dallas 33).

The 49ers' 12-game wining streak is the longest entering a championship game since the 2007 Patriots (17 straight wins).

San Francisco's 36 playoff wins are tied with New England for the most in NFL history.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (7-0) is the third rookie since 1970 to win two playoff games (Joe Flacco, Mark Sanchez).

Running back Christian McCaffrey has a touchdown in his last three three playoff games (two rushing, one receiving) and in eight games in a row this season, including playoffs. The 49ers are 12-0 in games McCaffrey has started. He has 310 yards from scrimmage in three career postseason games (103.3 per game).

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has 741 yards from scrimmage (459 receiving, 282 rushing) in eight career playoff games (92.6 per game). Samuel had 101 yards from scrimmage (93 receiving, 8 rushing) in 2021's regular-season meeting with the Eagles (a 17-11 win in Philadelphia).

Linebacker Fred Warner had nine tackles and an interception in San Francisco's 19-12 win over Dallas in the divisional round.

Philadelphia has reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2017.

The Eagles' 75 sacks (five in Philadelphia's 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round) are the third-most by a team in a single season, including playoffs.

The Eagles were No. 2 in total defense (301.5 yards per game), tied for No. 7 in scoring defense (20.2 points per game) and tied for No. 4 in takeaways (27).

Philadelphia's 35 rushing touchdowns are two shy of tying the 1962 Green Bay Packers for the most all-time in a single season, including playoffs.

Hurts had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), zero interceptions and a passer rating of 112.2 against the Giants.

Running back Miles Sanders rushed for 90 yards against the Giants and had a career-high 1,269 in the regular season, along with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown are the ony pair of teammates to each have prodeced at least 85 catches and 1,110 receiving yards in 2022. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his only career games against San Francisco (Dec. 23, 2021 with Tennessee).

Bengals (14-4) at Chiefs (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

The Bengals have advanced to consecutive AFC Championship games for the first time in franchise history and are a win away form their fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Zac Taylor is the third head coach to reach multiple championship games after winning a combined six or fewer games over his first two seasons with a team (Tom Landry, Chuck Noll). The Bengals went 6-25-1 in Taylor's first two campaigns (2019, 2020).

Cincinnati was No. 7 in scoring offense (26.1 points per game) and No. 6 in scoring defense (20.1 points per game).

Burrow is 3-0 with 982 passing yards, eight touchdown passes, one interception and a 121.0 passer rating in three career starts against the Chiefs, including playoffs, and 3-0 in postseason games on the road (5-1 as a starter overall in the playoffs).

Running back Joe Mixon had 123 yards from scrimmage (105 rushing, 18 receiving in Cincinnati's 27-10 win at Buffalo in the divisional round, a career-high total for Mixon in a playoff game.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has 513 receiving yards in six career playoff games (85.5 per game), the second-most by a player in his first two seasons (Charlie Brown, 613).

The Chiefs are playing in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship game and are trying to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons and for the fifth time in franchise history.

Head coach Andy Reid is tied with Landry for second in all-time in postseason wins with 20 (behind Bill Belichick's 31).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 32 touchdowns (28 passing, four rushing), three interceptions and a passer rating of 116.7 in 10 career playoff starts at home.

Kansas City led the NFL in total offense (413.6 yards per game) and scoring offense (29.2 points per game).

Tight end Travis Kelce caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's 27-20 victory over Jacksonville in the divisional round, his NFL record-seventh consecutive postseason game with at least 95 yards receiving. he has a TD in four straight playoff games.