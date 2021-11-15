Watch the Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Extra Point, presented by BetMGM

Nov 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM

Catch the Neighborhood Ford Store Steelers Extra Point, presented by BetMGM, hosted Bob Pompeani and Chris Hoke, every gameday Sunday following a 1 or 4 p.m. ET kickoff locally on KDKA-TV.  The show will also be archived on the Steelers YouTube Channel. Where ever you wave your Terrible Towel, don't miss a single episode this season by subscribing to the Steelers YouTube Channel now!

Check out the Steelers weekly video lineup for the 2021 regular season >>>

