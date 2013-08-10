Steelers President Art Rooney II Statement on Peoples Natural Gas Partnership

Aug 10, 2013 at 10:28 AM

We are excited that Peoples Natural Gas has expanded our partnership to include the sponsorship of the South Plaza entrance at Heinz Field as well as the in-bowl signage on the South Plaza. We have had a tremendous relationship with Peoples Natural Gas, which is a Pittsburgh-based company that has been a partner with since 2011, and we are thrilled to extend the relationship to include our exciting new projects at Heinz Field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

