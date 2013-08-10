Steelers President Art Rooney II Statement on Peoples Natural Gas Partnership

We are excited that Peoples Natural Gas has expanded our partnership to include the sponsorship of the South Plaza entrance at Heinz Field as well as the in-bowl signage on the South Plaza. We have had a tremendous relationship with Peoples Natural Gas, which is a Pittsburgh-based company that has been a partner with since 2011, and we are thrilled to extend the relationship to include our exciting new projects at Heinz Field.
Steelers add Morehouse in new role
David Morehouse will focus primarily on community and League-related initiatives as the Senior Advisor to the President
Harris named Steelers Run and Walk honorary captain
Hall of Famer Franco Harris will be the honorary captain for the 34th Annual Steelers Run and Walk
Steelers & Acrisure announce partnership for stadium naming rights
The team announced today that the new name of their home stadium will be Acrisure Stadium
Steelers announce '22 game themes
The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2022 season - including the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Immaculate Reception - on Thursday
Steelers announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows
The five coaches joining the Steelers for training camp will be Marion Bell, Charles Burton, James Daniels IV, Jerome H. Smith and Charles Williams III
Steelers/Fitzpatrick to hold press conference
Press conference with Minkah Fitzpatrick will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m.
Steelers announce front office changes
The Steelers hired Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting and promoted Dan Colbert to director of college scouting
Khan hired as Steelers' GM
President Art Rooney II picks 21-year team employee to succeed the retired Kevin Colbert
Steelers to introduce Khan as new GM
Introductory press conference will be held on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Steelers Hall of Honor Museum to open at Heinz Field
The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 season
Maroon finishes second at National Senior Games
Steelers' neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD finished in second place at the national event