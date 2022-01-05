Steelers players continue to give back

The Steelers announced another donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.

The Mel Blount Youth Home will receive $10,000 after a donation from wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and a matching contribution from the team.

The Mel Blount Youth Home began as a residential group home and emergency service that had the capacity to house and support a maximum of 24 youth and was started by the former Steelers cornerback and Hall of Famer. Blount's desire was to broaden the reach of the program and in 2014 he established the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative, a subsidiary of the Mel Blount Youth Home. The Leadership Initiative supports and serves over 2000 youth per year.

"The Mel Blount Youth Home is honored that JuJu Smith-Schuster chose us to be the recipient of the Social Justice Funds this year," said Blount. During JuJu's rookie year he and the other rookies in his class visited the youth home and spent a day working with our youth. He was great with them! I'm grateful JuJu remembered us and the experience he had with the kids. Thanks JuJu, for choosing the Mel Blount Youth Home as your choice to receive the social justice funds grant. We appreciate your partnership with us in investing in our youth."

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.