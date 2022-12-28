Steelers kick off 2022 Social Justice Fund

The Steelers announced the first donations of 2022 from players, and the matching commitment from the club, as part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund to help support community efforts.

The first donations are going to Homewood Children's Village and Café Momentum and include $50,000 commitments to each organization from Cameron Heyward, the Steelers 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

"It's a blessing to have so many amazing organizations in Pittsburgh helping young people build brighter futures," said Heyward. "I feel honored for the opportunity to be a part of supporting that goal."

Homewood Children's Village, whose mission is to improve the lives of underserved children and families in the community, became a Social Justice Fund recipient for fourth consecutive year.

"We are truly grateful to the Steelers, and players like Cam Heyward for their continuous support," said Walter Lewis, President and CEO of Homewood Children's Village. "This significant contribution will help us continue providing key services such as daily school transportation, food access, academic support, and safe and engaging after school and summer programs for youth and families in our community."

Café Momentum became a first-time Social Justice Fund recipient this year. Their mission is to transform young lives by equipping Pittsburgh's justice-involved youth with life skills, education and employment opportunities to help them achieve their full potential.

"Café Momentum Pittsburgh is honored to have the support of the iconic Pittsburgh brand, the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Gene Walker, Executive Director of Café Momentum Pittsburgh. "Together we are committed to transforming young lives by equipping Pittsburgh's justice involved youth with life skills, education, and employment opportunities to help them achieve their full potential. We are humbled by the Steelers generosity and support and look forward to growing Café Momentum's impact in the Steel City."

The grant also includes an additional combined $10,583 which was donated by linebacker Malik Reed, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, safety Elijah Riley, and long snapper Christian Kuntz, bringing the total of the donation to $221,166 after a matching contribution from the team.

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefited more than 65 charitable organizations throughout the region.