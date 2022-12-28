Steelers kick off 2022 Social Justice Fund

Dec 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM

The Steelers announced the first donations of 2022 from players, and the matching commitment from the club, as part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund to help support community efforts.

The first donations are going to Homewood Children's Village and Café Momentum and include $50,000 commitments to each organization from Cameron Heyward, the Steelers 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

"It's a blessing to have so many amazing organizations in Pittsburgh helping young people build brighter futures," said Heyward. "I feel honored for the opportunity to be a part of supporting that goal."

Homewood Children's Village, whose mission is to improve the lives of underserved children and families in the community, became a Social Justice Fund recipient for fourth consecutive year.

"We are truly grateful to the Steelers, and players like Cam Heyward for their continuous support," said Walter Lewis, President and CEO of Homewood Children's Village. "This significant contribution will help us continue providing key services such as daily school transportation, food access, academic support, and safe and engaging after school and summer programs for youth and families in our community."

Café Momentum became a first-time Social Justice Fund recipient this year. Their mission is to transform young lives by equipping Pittsburgh's justice-involved youth with life skills, education and employment opportunities to help them achieve their full potential.

"Café Momentum Pittsburgh is honored to have the support of the iconic Pittsburgh brand, the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Gene Walker, Executive Director of Café Momentum Pittsburgh. "Together we are committed to transforming young lives by equipping Pittsburgh's justice involved youth with life skills, education, and employment opportunities to help them achieve their full potential. We are humbled by the Steelers generosity and support and look forward to growing Café Momentum's impact in the Steel City."

The grant also includes an additional combined $10,583 which was donated by linebacker Malik Reed, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, safety Elijah Riley, and long snapper Christian Kuntz, bringing the total of the donation to $221,166 after a matching contribution from the team.

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefited more than 65 charitable organizations throughout the region.

"I am proud of our Steelers players who contributed to so many great charitable efforts through our Social Justice Fund this year, and happy we are able to support them with matching contributions," said Steelers President Art Rooney II.

Related Content

news

Spreading joy at the holidays

Steelers players took area kids shopping for the holidays

news

A night filled with holiday magic

The Steelers hosted the fourth annual Huddle for the Holidays at Acrisure Stadium

news

Community Corner: A warm welcome

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Standing up for their cause

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause My Cleats to represent causes close to their hearts

news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward has made giving back a passion of his

news

A time to give back

Steelers players are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those in the Pittsburgh community

news

Alualu: 'It was tough'

Tyson Alualu fought through adversity last year and his strength and courage didn't go unnoticed

news

Alualu is Steelers Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Tyson Alualu was voted the winner for the way he battled back from last year's season-ending injury

news

Wodarek a nominee for Salute to Service Award

John Wodarek embraces each pillar of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign

news

Working together to make a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Committee is working to create change in the community

news

Steelers rock the runway

Players and their families hit the runway for the annual Rock Steelers Style fashion show

Advertising