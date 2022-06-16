Steelers/Fitzpatrick to hold press conference

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold a press conference with Minkah Fitzpatrick after signing a new five-year contract with the safety on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The press conference will be streamed LIVE exclusively on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
SNR (Steelers Nation Radio) will also carry the press conference live. Listen to SNR >>>
