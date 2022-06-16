Steelers/Fitzpatrick to hold press conference

Jun 16, 2022 at 09:42 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold a press conference with Minkah Fitzpatrick after signing a new five-year contract with the safety on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The press conference will be streamed LIVE exclusively on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

SNR (Steelers Nation Radio) will also carry the press conference live. Listen to SNR >>>

Related News: Fitzpatrick signed to new five-year contract

Shop: Shop the Minkah Fitzpatrick Collection now!

Related Content

news

Steelers announce front office changes

The Steelers hired Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting and promoted Dan Colbert to director of college scouting

news

Khan hired as Steelers' GM

President Art Rooney II picks 21-year team employee to succeed the retired Kevin Colbert

news

Steelers to introduce Khan as new GM

Introductory press conference will be held on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

news

Steelers Hall of Honor Museum to open at Heinz Field

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 season

news

Maroon finishes second at National Senior Games

Steelers' neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD finished in second place at the national event

news

Steelers OTA and minicamp dates

The Steelers offseason program is underway

news

Steelers to host Draft Party at Heinz Field

The 2022 Steelers Draft Party will be on Saturday, April 30 at Heinz Field

news

Heyward, Colbert, Butler nominated for PFWA awards

Cameron Heyward, Kevin Colbert and Keith Butler are all nominated for 2022 Off-Field Awards presented by PFWA

news

Training camp returns to Saint Vincent College

The Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College for training camp in 2022

news

Corley named assistant quarterbacks coach

The Steelers named David Corley their assistant quarterbacks coach

news

Statement from Kalabrya Haskins

Kalabrya Haskins, the wife of late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, issued a statement

Advertising