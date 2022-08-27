Steelers fans are picture perfect

Aug 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM

It's no secret Steelers fans love sharing pictures of themselves supporting their favorite team on social media, but on Sunday, Sept. 4, they will be sharing those photos in a manner like no other.

Steelers fans from all ends of the Earth are preparing to gather together for Steelers "World Photo Day", an annual event that is celebrated by Steelers Nation around the globe.

The event is a perfect opportunity for fans to put on their black and gold best and show their support for the Steelers ahead of the team's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And it's simple. You can gather in large groups, or small families, and share a picture of yourself on social media at a local landmark, or even in your living room, showing your love of the Steelers. The idea is for everyone to do it on Sept. 4 at 10:30 am (your local time) so it's a united front.

To date, fans in 52 cities, representing 12 countries, are taking part, and more are welcome to participate.

Fans in Mexico, where the tradition began, lead the way with fans in 39 cities taking part. Other areas participating include the United States, with eight cities to date checking in to take part, as well as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chili, France, Ireland, Panama, Puerto Rico, Spain and the United Kingdom.

"Steelers Nation is incredible; it means everything to have this level of support and love from fans all over the world," said Steelers General Manager Omar Khan. "There's nothing like seeing Steelers Nation in different parts of the world getting together to celebrate the start of a new season. It's very special. We have the best fans."

The annual event was developed by Sergio Carrasco and Guillermo Vargas, two Steelers fans who live in Mexico, an area where the Steelers have a long-standing relationship because of the huge fanbase.

"It's always been a priority for us to recognize our fans all over the world, particularly in Mexico," said Khan. "We have had presence in México for years now, most recently with Najee Harris during the NFL Draft. We see at least one Mexican flag at every game. It's such a special fan base. We take advantage of every opportunity we get to stay connected with our fans in México. Their support and love for us is incredible."

How can you get involved? There are several ways:

• Share your Steelers photo on social media using the hashtag #SteelersWorldWide

• You can share your photo to the event organizers directly at the social accounts below:

o Facebook: Photo Official Steelers Fans

o Twitter: @FotoSteelers

o Instagram: @fotosteelersfans

Related Content

news

Thank You Fans Sweepstakes has kicked off

The Steelers 'Thank You Fans' Celebration has begun with an exciting sweepstakes

news

Steelers will wear Color Rush uniforms on MNF

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms on Monday night when they play the Bears

news

WATCH: Alumni Weekend Dinner program

Hosted by Merril Hoge, honoring the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame enshrinees

news

It's a family affair

The Steelers are hosting their annual Alumni Weekend, honor the members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021

news

It's time to snap those pictures

Steelers fans it's time to share photos showing your support of the black and gold worldwide

news

Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala Postponed

Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala Chair John A. Barbour announced on Friday that the annual Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala will be postponed

news

They set the standard

The Steelers honored the Super Bowl XIV team at the annual Alumni Weekend Dinner

news

Steelers Charity Walk highlights July 27 events

The Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2019 will also be announced on July 27

news

Exclusive Rock Steelers Style auction items announced

Bid now on exclusive auction items as part of Rock Steelers Style 2018: A Signature Night

news

Ladies show their love for the Steelers

The Steelers hosted Ladies Night Out, with women descending on Heinz Field for a fun time

news

The secret to the final drive

Some helpful tips to game day traffic in and around Heinz Field.

Advertising