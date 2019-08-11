training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers announce changes to training camp schedule

Aug 11, 2019 at 04:00 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced changes to its upcoming training camp schedule. The following is the updated schedule for the coming week, which includes cancellation of Monday's practice.

Monday, August 12:

  • No practice

Tuesday, August 13:

  • Practice from 2:55-5 p.m.

The team's schedule for the remainder of the week will remain the same as previously announced:

Wednesday, August 14:

  • Practice from 2:55-5 p.m.

Thursday, August 15:

  • Practice from 2:55-5 p.m.

For more information on training camp at Saint Vincent College, visit the training camp section here.

