Steelers announce changes to training camp schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced changes to its upcoming training camp schedule. The following is the updated schedule for the coming week, which includes cancellation of Monday's practice.
Monday, August 12:
- No practice
Tuesday, August 13:
- Practice from 2:55-5 p.m.
The team's schedule for the remainder of the week will remain the same as previously announced:
Wednesday, August 14:
- Practice from 2:55-5 p.m.
Thursday, August 15:
- Practice from 2:55-5 p.m.
For more information on training camp at Saint Vincent College, visit the training camp section here.