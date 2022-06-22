Steelers announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

Jun 22, 2022 at 02:45 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today five coaching interns for the duration of training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players. Designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs have participated since its inception in 1987.

The five coaches joining the Steelers for training camp will be Marion Bell (University of Akron), Charles Burton (Lake Travis High School), James Daniels IV (East Stroudsburg University), Jerome H. Smith (Morgan State), Charles Williams III (Central Connecticut State).

Bell currently serves as the cornerbacks coach at Akron. Prior to his time with the Zips, he held graduate assistant positions at Florida State, Mississippi State and Eastern Kentucky.

Burton was hired in 2021 as the head football coach of Lake Travis High School following a stint at Del Valle High School where he became the longest tenured head football coach in school history. A Houston-area native, Burton played linebacker at Syracuse and in the NFL Europe in the 2000s.

Daniels completed his third season as the defensive backs coach at East Stroudsburg in 2021. Prior to joining the Warriors' staff, Daniels spent time at Dayton and Buffalo, Notre Dame College (OH), Ohio Northern University, and Becker College coaching various positions on both offense and defense. He began his coaching career in 2014 as the defensive quality control coach (safeties) at Towson University.

Smith began his coaching career at his alma mater, Morgan State, where he worked with running backs before adding on the role of assistant special teams coordinator to his job description. Smith was an All-ACC Third Team running back and a team captain for the Orange in 2013. He went on to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons.

Williams currently serves as the outside linebackers coach at Central Connecticut State. He spent the previous three seasons as the linebackers coach for American International College. Williams began his coaching career at an assistant coach at Windsor High School in 2018.

Related Content

news

Steelers/Fitzpatrick to hold press conference

Press conference with Minkah Fitzpatrick will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m.

news

Steelers announce front office changes

The Steelers hired Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting and promoted Dan Colbert to director of college scouting

news

Khan hired as Steelers' GM

President Art Rooney II picks 21-year team employee to succeed the retired Kevin Colbert

news

Steelers to introduce Khan as new GM

Introductory press conference will be held on Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

news

Steelers Hall of Honor Museum to open at Heinz Field

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is scheduled to open during the 2022 season

news

Maroon finishes second at National Senior Games

Steelers' neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD finished in second place at the national event

news

Steelers OTA and minicamp dates

The Steelers offseason program is underway

news

Steelers to host Draft Party at Heinz Field

The 2022 Steelers Draft Party will be on Saturday, April 30 at Heinz Field

news

Heyward, Colbert, Butler nominated for PFWA awards

Cameron Heyward, Kevin Colbert and Keith Butler are all nominated for 2022 Off-Field Awards presented by PFWA

news

Training camp returns to Saint Vincent College

The Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College for training camp in 2022

news

Corley named assistant quarterbacks coach

The Steelers named David Corley their assistant quarterbacks coach

