Steelers announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today five coaching interns for the duration of training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship provides NFL coaching experience to talented minority college coaches, high school coaches and former players. Designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs have participated since its inception in 1987.

The five coaches joining the Steelers for training camp will be Marion Bell (University of Akron), Charles Burton (Lake Travis High School), James Daniels IV (East Stroudsburg University), Jerome H. Smith (Morgan State), Charles Williams III (Central Connecticut State).

Bell currently serves as the cornerbacks coach at Akron. Prior to his time with the Zips, he held graduate assistant positions at Florida State, Mississippi State and Eastern Kentucky.

Burton was hired in 2021 as the head football coach of Lake Travis High School following a stint at Del Valle High School where he became the longest tenured head football coach in school history. A Houston-area native, Burton played linebacker at Syracuse and in the NFL Europe in the 2000s.

Daniels completed his third season as the defensive backs coach at East Stroudsburg in 2021. Prior to joining the Warriors' staff, Daniels spent time at Dayton and Buffalo, Notre Dame College (OH), Ohio Northern University, and Becker College coaching various positions on both offense and defense. He began his coaching career in 2014 as the defensive quality control coach (safeties) at Towson University.

Smith began his coaching career at his alma mater, Morgan State, where he worked with running backs before adding on the role of assistant special teams coordinator to his job description. Smith was an All-ACC Third Team running back and a team captain for the Orange in 2013. He went on to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons.