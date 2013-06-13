Statement on Status Conference and Hearing

Jun 13, 2013 at 06:50 AM

Mark Hart Statement on Status Conference and Hearing

Today's hearing and conference with Judge James was an important step in the process to make sure the SEA lives up to its clear obligations under the Lease for Heinz Field. The expansion of Heinz Field will allow an opportunity for more Steelers fans to attend games. It is unfortunate that it has come to this after negotiating with the SEA for months. If this matter is not resolved in the near future, another year of increased fan attendance and increased tax revenue will be lost.

