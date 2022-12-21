Statement from Goodell on the passing of Franco Harris

Dec 21, 2022 at 03:05 PM

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Franco Harris.

"He meant so much to Steelers fans as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many in the Pittsburgh community and throughout the entire NFL. Franco changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL.

"He will forever live in the hearts of Steelers fans everywhere, his teammates, and the city of Pittsburgh.

"Our condolences go out to his wife, Dana, and their son, Dok."

