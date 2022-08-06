training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Saturday's practice cancelled

Aug 06, 2022 at 08:45 AM

The Steelers have announced that Saturday's practice at Saint Vincent College has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the area. The campus will be closed to all fans.

