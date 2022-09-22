Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Even on a short week, don't forget that Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, presented by Unibet, the team's official pick 'em game – for a chance to win great prizes.

This week's prize is a mini helmet signed by tight end Pat Freiermuth!

You can visit the Steelers Official Mobile App right now and answer predictive questions leading up to tonight's game versus the Cleveland Browns for your chance to win this week's prize.

Each day throughout the course of the regular season, fans have the opportunity to answer daily Steelers trivia questions to earn points. Things pick up on game day when fans can answer Steelers predictive questions, also with the opportunity to earn points.

Each week, a winner is crowned, with the top point-getter receiving great prizes, including autographed items and discounts on Steelers Pro Shop items.

The fan earning the most points over the course of the regular season wins a VIP trip to the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's easy to play YinzChat. All you have to do is download the Steelers Official Mobile App and tap on the YinzChat card located on the home screen or tap 'YinzChat' in the 'More' menu. Create a profile and play! All you have to do is answer the questions on a daily basis and you will have a chance to win great prizes if you are in the public group.

Download the app here: Apple Store | Google Play

Fans have the option to start a private group and play against friends and family or join the new YinzChat public group to see how you stack up against Steelers Nation.