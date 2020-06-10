NFL & Black College Football HOF to host QB Coaching Summit

Jun 10, 2020 at 01:30 PM

In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame the NFL today announced that the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23. NFL and NCAA assistant coaches will take part in the two-day program to experience professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives.

The Quarterback Coaching Summit is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league. In its third year, the program will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches, and college football coaches including: Steelers President and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee chair Art Rooney II, Buffalo Bills President Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

Sessions will focus on varying topics including building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals, and other best practices for career advancement. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from and network with members of the NFL's Workplace Diversity Committee. New this year, past NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowshipparticipants were also invited to attend, continuing pipeline candidate's relationship with the league.

"We are excited to continue this partnership with the National Football League as qualified coaches and executives come together to advance their careers," said Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The 2019 Quarterback Coaching Summit was hosted at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. In its first year as an NFL co-sponsored event, the Summit connected three dozen participants with NFL club coaches and executives to help identify and develop more diverse candidates for offensive coaching positions.

The league will also host virtual development programs for past and current Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowshipparticipants. Beginning on June 25 and running through the end of August, a series of online education sessions for aspiring coaches and professional scouts will be offered.

Related Content

news

Curry named inside linebackers coach

The Steelers announced the hiring of Aaron Curry as the team's inside linebackers coach

news

Steelers 2023 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2023 opponents are determined

news

Mitchell retires; leaves a lasting legacy

Assistant head coach John Mitchell announced his retirement after 29 seasons in black and gold

news

Steelers launch map within NFL Zone on Fortnite

The Steelers announced the launch of their own team-inspired map within NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative

news

Jackson returns to practice

William Jackson III returned to practice on Thursday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Updated Steelers postseason scenario

The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Kenny Pickett autographed football

news

Steelers-Browns game time announced

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.

news

'The Standard' to air on Friday night

Don't miss the debut of the next edition of "The Standard" on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Steelers digital and social platforms

news

Witherspoon returns to practice

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed

The Steelers-Ravens game on New Year's Day game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football

news

Harris public viewing information

The Steelers will remember the life of the late Franco Harris at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday

Advertising