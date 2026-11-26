Series history

This series began in 1970, and including eight postseason contests, Denver and the Steelers have met 34 times. Denver won the first three meetings and over the first seven times these teams met, the Broncos lost just once — although Denver and Pittsburgh did play to a tie in 1974. Denver has had the edge of late, as well. From 1985 to the present, the Broncos have won 14 of the 23 battles, including four of the five playoff matchups in that time. Most recently, the Steelers are on a three-game winning streak against Denver. The Steelers have won the past three in Pittsburgh against the Broncos.

Matchup overview

The Broncos have won six in a row and eight of their last nine. Both losses have come on the road. The Steelers are undefeated at home. Denver is 4-1 in the conference compared to 3-3 for the Steelers.

Denver's 22-5 regular season record going back to the start of the 2025 season is best in the league and one game ahead of the 49ers and Bills.

The Broncos have gone 6-2 against the league's seventh-hardest schedule (.560) based on win/loss percentage, but are set up to face the 31st-easiest (.403) the rest of the way.

The Broncos have won 16 straight one-score games. That is the longest such streak in NFL history. Their 17 wins in such games since the start of the 2025 season are most in the league, but Pittsburgh is second with 12.

Denver leads the league with five wins after trailing in the fourth quarter and has 10 such wins since the start of 2025. No other team has more than seven.

Bo Nix is 32-12 in his 44 regular season starts.

The Steelers are 8-5-1 with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback.

The Broncos have a scoring differential of +26 compared to +13 for Pittsburgh. Denver's +26 point differential is the eighth-worst all time among teams with eight or more wins through 10 games.

Minnesota has the best fourth-quarter point differential at +45. But the Broncos are second (+38) and the Steelers are third (+36).

The Steelers have been outscored 37-6 in the first half over the last two weeks.

The Broncos are dead even in turnover differential. Pittsburgh is +6, only behind Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and Washington. The Steelers' eight giveaways are more than only four teams. Pittsburgh has only lost two fumbles.

Broncos opponents run 68.4 plays per game on average, most in the league. The Steelers offense runs 59.1; only three are lower.

Denver has a sack differential of +19, best in the league. Pittsburgh sits at -1.

Pittsburgh held the ball for 35:30 in Philadelphia. The Broncos held the ball for 33:44 last week, bringing their season average to 29:20. The Steelers are at 31:09.

The Broncos have allowed 867 more yards than they have produced.

The Broncos have allowed 306 more rushing yards than they have produced and allow 0.9 more yards per carry. Pittsburgh has 278 more rushing yards and average 1.1 more per attempt than allowed.

The Steelers allow 0.9 more yards per pass attempt than they produce.

Only two of the 11 failed fourth-down attempts in Broncos games have been by Denver.

When Pittsburgh has the ball

The Steelers averaged 3.7 yards per play last week. Denver gave up 5.6 against the Raiders. The Steelers average 4.9 for the season. The Broncos allow 5.2.

Pittsburgh is throwing the ball at a 62.7% rate, fourth highest in the league.

Denver has given up at least 267 passing yards in three straight games, as well as three passing touchdowns in each of those contests.

The Steelers use play action at the league's 26th-lowest rate (22%). Denver sees play action at the second-lowest rate (22%).

Pittsburgh's average time to throw (2.71 seconds) is the fifth quickest.

Aaron Rodgers was just 3 of 10 on passes traveling 10+ air yards.

Last week DK Metcalf played 44 snaps before being disqualified and finished the day with one catch for 2 yards. Metcalf finished with 850 receiving yards last year, the lowest of his career. This season, he is on pace for 738. His 1.3 yards per route run is also a career low. Last year he was at 1.8. Metcalf has been targeted 20+ yards downfield 22 times this season but only has five catches on those targets.

After Metcalf's disqualification, Germie Bernard ran a route on all 19 remaining dropbacks with Roman Wilson and Max Hurleman each running 17 of 19 routes. Before the ejection, Bernard had an 88% route share compared to 62% for Wilson and 3% for Hurleman.

Bernard had the most Steelers targets (10) and tied for most receptions (six) with 40 receiving yards last week.

Wilson ranks 11th among 115 wide receivers in yards after the catch per reception (6.24).

Hurleman led the Steelers with six catches for 61 yards in Philadelphia.

The Broncos allow the sixth-fewest receiving yards per game (41.6) to receivers aligned in the slot.

Denver allows the fourth-most receiving yards per game (70.2) and fourth-most receptions per game (6.7) to tight ends.

The Broncos allow the most receiving yards per game (46.6) to running backs.

Pittsburgh is 27th in explosive pass rate (12%). Denver's defense is fourth (12%).

Of the Steelers' passing plays 20.2% have gained 10+ yards. Only the Colts (20.1%) are worse.

Rodgers was sacked five times last week. Denver sacked Fernando Mendoza five times last week.

Denver has 13 defenders who have recorded at least half a sack with Nik Bonitto leading the way with six, followed by Malcolm Roach and Zach Allen with five apiece.

Rodgers has taken a league-high 19 sacks on third downs. He also has the league's most sack yardage (257).

The Steelers are being blitzed at the league's lowest rate (23%). Denver is sixth in blitz rate (32%).

The Eagles blitzed Rodgers twice on 53 dropbacks (3.8%), the lowest blitz percentage of any defense in any game this season.

The Broncos blitzed Mendoza on 43.2% of his dropbacks, Denver's second-highest percentage this season.

Rodgers was the Steelers' leading rusher last week with 29 yards and 14 running back runs yielded just 43 yards (3.1 average).

The Broncos gave up 143 yards on the ground against the Raiders and 211 total yards to the Raiders backfield.

Jaylen Warren saw fewer than 10 carries for the second straight week. He still has accounted for 67% of Pittsburgh's rushing yards. Warren has had under 50 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games.

Rodgers is the Steelers' third-leading rusher with just 51 yards on the ground.

Pittsburgh averages 3.36 yards before contact, second best. Denver's defense allows 3.31, better than only two defenses.

The Steelers have just four rushing touchdowns, lowest in the league.

The Steelers' 12% explosive run rate is third best.

The Steelers are 30th in red zone offense (42.9%). Rodgers is 27th of 35 qualified quarterbacks in red zone completion percentage (49.1%). The Steelers pass at the league's highest rate (67.8%) in the red zone. Denver's red zone defense ranks 10th (53.1%).

The Steelers were just 5 of 17 on third downs last week. Pittsburgh is 22nd for the season with a 36.8% conversion rate. Denver's defense ranks 20th (41.6%).

When Denver has the ball

The Steelers allowed 4.3 yards per play in Philadelphia while Denver averaged 5.0. The Broncos average 4.8 for the season while Pittsburgh allows 5.2.

Denver is passing the ball at a 56.5% rate, 16th highest. Pittsburgh's defense faces a pass at 61.9%; only three defenses see a higher rate of called pass plays.

The Broncos' explosive play rate (11%) is 28th; Pittsburgh's defense (12%) ranks fourth.

The Steelers defense sees play-action pass at a 19% rate, lowest in the league.

Pittsburgh faces an average time to throw of 2.78 seconds, the second quickest.

Joe Milton attempted just 21 passes in a winning effort, but for only 141 yards against the Steelers.

Nix is averaging just 6.1 yards per pass attempt, 29th of 32 qualified quarterbacks. He has thrown for 222 to 237 yards in each of his last four starts.

Jaylen Waddle's 33 receptions lead the team, but he only averages 3.3 catches per game. He has not had over four catches in a game since Week 4 or topped more than seven targets since Week 2.

Courtland Sutton averages 2.5 catches and 26.6 receiving yards per game, but leads the Broncos with six end-zone targets.

The Steelers allow the seventh-most receiving yards (107.3) to receivers aligned on the outside.

Evan Engram saw a 25% target share in Week 11, the first time he has been over 20% all year. He has had a route share of 74% and 70% the past two games.

Pittsburgh allows the seventh-fewest receptions per game (4.6) to tight ends.

The Steelers allow the second-most receiving yards per game (43.5) to running backs.

The Steelers allow the fourth-fewest touchdown passes (1.1) per game to quarterbacks. Joe Burrow is the only quarterback to throw for multiple touchdowns vs. Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh's defense is third best in explosive pass rate (12%). Denver's offense (11%) is 28th.

Alex Highsmith had two first-quarter sacks before leaving the game in Philadelphia. Pittsburgh only recorded one other sack in that contest.

Nix was sacked just once last week. Denver has allowed a league-low 12 sacks.

The Broncos allow 2.0 sacks plus turnovers per game, lowest in the league.

Denver ran for 133 yards last week, 111 from Jonah Coleman. Of Coleman's rushing yards, 107 were after first contact. Coleman's six touchdowns make up half of Denver's total rushing touchdowns. Coleman had an 84.3% snap share last week with JK Dobbins playing just one snap and Cody Schrader playing two. Coleman has reached four or more receptions, 88 or more rushing yards, and at least one touchdown in three straight games. He is seventh in yards per route run (2.03) among 50 qualified running backs.

Nix is the Broncos' third-leading rusher with 121 yards, but averages just 2.8 yards per carry.

The Steelers defense is seventh best in explosive run rate (9%). Denver's offense is 25th (8%).

Denver creates the league's sixth-best yards before contact (1.36). The Steelers defense is second best (0.92).

Denver is 32nd in yards after first contact (2.51).

Denver ranks sixth in red-zone offense (67.7%). The Steelers defense is sixth best (47.8%) as well. Pittsburgh allows just 2.3 red-zone trips per game, fewest in the league.

Pittsburgh's defense is sixth best in third-down defense (33.6%). Denver's offense (33.9%) is only better than the Commanders.

Denver has punted on 43.8% of possessions, 30th.

Special teams

Denver blocked two punts in the first half last week.

Seven different Denver players have returned a kickoff this season and six of those have at least four kickoff returns.

The Steelers have missed five field goals, and their opponents have missed five.

Matt's memorable moment: Broncos 29, Steelers 23 in OT (Jan. 8, 2012, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High)

The "Tim Tebow Game" was a tough one to swallow for Steelers Nation. The 12-4 Steelers were the fifth seed and Denver at 8-8, yet finishing atop the AFC West, was the fourth seed. As a result, in the Wild Card round, the Steelers had to travel to Denver. After two Scott Suisham field goals, the Steelers got out to an early advantage. But Denver roared back and took a 20-6 lead into the locker room at halftime. The second half belonged to Pittsburgh, with the Steelers outscoring Denver 17-3 during that stretch — which sent this game to overtime. It took just 11 seconds of the overtime period for Tebow to find Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard catch-and-run to quickly seal the game for the home team. Before the overtime period, Tebow had completed just nine passes. The Broncos went to New England the following week and were destroyed by the Patriots 45-10.

Key matchups

Broncos RB Jonah Coleman vs. Steelers LBs

Coleman has totally taken a hold of the Broncos' lead running back job and had three rushing touchdowns last week. He is a physical runner with a low center of gravity. Denver features a balanced offense, but it is clear who the Broncos now lean on in the run game.

Steelers OTs vs. Broncos OLBs