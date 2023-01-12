Local high school coach nominated for Don Shula award

Pine-Richland High School head football coach Jon LeDonne is the Steelers nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

In his first season at the helm, LeDonne led the school to the WPIAL Class 5A Championship, defeating Upper St. Clair, 34-3, to win the title.

LeDonne was selected as the Steelers Coach of the Week in October after his team upset North Allegheny, who was ranked No. 4 in the High School Football America Pennsylvania Top 25 at the time.

For the first time this year, the NFL will recognize two winners, one representing the AFC and one the NFC.

The award is named after late Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula.