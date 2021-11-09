youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Kolesar named Steelers Coach of the Week

Nov 09, 2021 at 12:00 PM
W10_COTW

*Coach of the Week - Week 10
Rich Kolesar, Laurel Highlands High School *In the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A Playoffs, Coach Kolesar (COAL-a-sar)scored the win over the Beaver Bobcats giving Laurel Highlands their first ever playoff victory. The 10th seeded Mustangs hit the road and earned the playoff upset with a 28-27 score over the 7th seeded Bobcats. Coach Kolesar is in his third season as head coach of his alma mater, guiding them to a 7-3 regular season record in 2021.

Related Content

news

Matsook named Steelers Coach of the Week

Rochester Area head coach honored by the Steelers
news

DeMatteo named Steelers Coach of the Week

Hampton head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Carey named Steelers Coach of the Week

North Hills head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Bradley named Steelers Coach of the Week

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart head coach honored by the Steelers
news

McBride named Steelers Coach of the Week

Ambridge head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Humbert named Steelers Coach of the Week

Belle Vernon head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Johnson named Steelers Coach of the Week

Bishop Canevin head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Brown named Steelers Coach of the Week

Monessen head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Ryan named Steelers Coach of the Week

Shaler Area head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Nardone named Steelers Coach of the Week

Beaver Falls head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Steelers contribute to WPIAL Scholarship Fund 

The Steelers announced a $10,000 contribution to the scholarship fund benefiting WPIAL student-athletes
Advertising