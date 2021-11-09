Kolesar named Steelers Coach of the Week

*Coach of the Week - Week 10

Rich Kolesar, Laurel Highlands High School *In the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A Playoffs, Coach Kolesar (COAL-a-sar)scored the win over the Beaver Bobcats giving Laurel Highlands their first ever playoff victory. The 10th seeded Mustangs hit the road and earned the playoff upset with a 28-27 score over the 7th seeded Bobcats. Coach Kolesar is in his third season as head coach of his alma mater, guiding them to a 7-3 regular season record in 2021.