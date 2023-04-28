draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Introductory press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:00 AM

The Steelers will hold an introductory press conference for first round draft selection, Broderick Jones, at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The press conference will be streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, as well as the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. It will also be carried live on Steelers Nation Radio.

Fans who cannot watch it live can watch it ON DEMAND later in the evening on Steelers.com, the Official Mobile App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

