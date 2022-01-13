Helping out at home

"In light of the recent, tragic event that took place at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, my wife Gabriella and I, along with the Schobert and (former Wisconsin Badger Kevin) Zeitler families wanted our Waukesha community to know that we see you, we love you, and we are here for you," said Watt. "Our hearts broke when we heard the news. We felt the most effective way to help families who were directly impacted by the tragedy was to assist with funeral and medical expensive by donating to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which was created by Waukesha County Community Foundation, and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Steelers for having our backs and matching our donations to this fund."