Helping out at home

The Steelers announced another donation to their Social Justice Fund, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.
The United for Waukesha Community Fund will receive $20,000 after donations from linebacker Joe Schobert and fullback Derek Watt, both Wisconsin natives, and a matching contribution from the team.
Waukesha County Community Foundation, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County have joined together to create the "United for Waukesha Community Fund." This fund will support the needs of the families impacted from the tragic incident at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade.
"In light of the recent, tragic event that took place at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, my wife Gabriella and I, along with the Schobert and (former Wisconsin Badger Kevin) Zeitler families wanted our Waukesha community to know that we see you, we love you, and we are here for you," said Watt. "Our hearts broke when we heard the news. We felt the most effective way to help families who were directly impacted by the tragedy was to assist with funeral and medical expensive by donating to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which was created by Waukesha County Community Foundation, and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Steelers for having our backs and matching our donations to this fund."
Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.
Steelers President Art Rooney II said, "I am proud that we can join with our Steelers' players in making these contributions through our Social Justice Fund that contribute to so many charitable efforts in our community."