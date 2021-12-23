Giving back to a special cause

Dec 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM

The Steelers announced the fourth donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.

KidsVoice will receive a total of $24,000 after player donations and a matching contribution from the team. The grant includes donations from the following players – linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Miles Killebrew, punter Pressley Harvin III, linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, cornerback Cameron Sutton and long snapper Christian Kuntz.

KidsVoice advocates in court and in the community to ensure a safe and permanent home for abused, neglected and at-risk children. KidsVoice also advocates for former clients through age 24 to help them make a successful transition to adulthood by removing roadblocks to employment, health, and housing.

"KidsVoice works with 3,000 abused and neglected children each year. Social justice is at the core of what we do. It elevates our work to have the Steelers support our efforts to level the social justice playing field for youth of color who come from low-income families," said Scott Hollander, Executive Director of KidsVoice. "We remove barriers to employment and housing, including representation in minor criminal offenses that disproportionately affect youth of color—who receive harsher consequences than their peers with the same charges. We also are strong advocates in protecting the education and school rights of those disproportionately impacted by pandemic learning loss. KidsVoice is grateful for the support of a team that is such a huge part of the Pittsburgh community. The impact of the Steelers doing this and standing up to injustice means so much more than just the dollars received."

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.

Steelers President Art Rooney II said, "I am proud that we can join with our Steelers' players in making these contributions through our Social Justice Fund that contribute to so many charitable efforts in our community."

Related Content

news

Steelers continue to make a difference

Through the teams Social Justice Fund the players and organization made a donation to the Urban Impact Foundation
news

Steelers celebrate 'Inspire Change' on Sunday

The Steelers are celebrating the NFL's social justice campaign, 'Inspire Change,' on Sunday at Heinz Field
news

Working together to Inspire Change

Steelers players continue to make a difference in the community through social justice programs they are spearheading

news

Steelers kick off 2021 Social Justice Fund

Cameron Heyward spearheaded the first donation to the fund
news

Steelers huddle to bring hope at the holidays

The Steelers partnered with Convoy of Hope for Huddle for the Holidays
news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

Painting the town black and gold

The Steelers annual Ladies Night Out was about painting the 'perfect' picture
news

Making a statement with their shoes

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause, My Cleats this week
news

Sharing and caring at Thanksgiving

Steelers players and coaches are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those served by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and beyond
news

Steelers, Pirates, Penguins to team for food distribution

All three teams will work in conjunction with Giant Eagle and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for a Thanksgiving meal distribution
news

Bush: 'It was hard to understand why'

Devin Bush, the Steelers 2021 Ed Block Courage Award winner, struggled to understand why he was injured in 2020 

Advertising