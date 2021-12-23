Giving back to a special cause

"KidsVoice works with 3,000 abused and neglected children each year. Social justice is at the core of what we do. It elevates our work to have the Steelers support our efforts to level the social justice playing field for youth of color who come from low-income families," said Scott Hollander, Executive Director of KidsVoice. "We remove barriers to employment and housing, including representation in minor criminal offenses that disproportionately affect youth of color—who receive harsher consequences than their peers with the same charges. We also are strong advocates in protecting the education and school rights of those disproportionately impacted by pandemic learning loss. KidsVoice is grateful for the support of a team that is such a huge part of the Pittsburgh community. The impact of the Steelers doing this and standing up to injustice means so much more than just the dollars received."