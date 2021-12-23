Giving back to a special cause

The Steelers announced the fourth donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.
KidsVoice will receive a total of $24,000 after player donations and a matching contribution from the team. The grant includes donations from the following players – linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Miles Killebrew, punter Pressley Harvin III, linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, cornerback Cameron Sutton and long snapper Christian Kuntz.
KidsVoice advocates in court and in the community to ensure a safe and permanent home for abused, neglected and at-risk children. KidsVoice also advocates for former clients through age 24 to help them make a successful transition to adulthood by removing roadblocks to employment, health, and housing.
"KidsVoice works with 3,000 abused and neglected children each year. Social justice is at the core of what we do. It elevates our work to have the Steelers support our efforts to level the social justice playing field for youth of color who come from low-income families," said Scott Hollander, Executive Director of KidsVoice. "We remove barriers to employment and housing, including representation in minor criminal offenses that disproportionately affect youth of color—who receive harsher consequences than their peers with the same charges. We also are strong advocates in protecting the education and school rights of those disproportionately impacted by pandemic learning loss. KidsVoice is grateful for the support of a team that is such a huge part of the Pittsburgh community. The impact of the Steelers doing this and standing up to injustice means so much more than just the dollars received."
Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.
Steelers President Art Rooney II said, "I am proud that we can join with our Steelers' players in making these contributions through our Social Justice Fund that contribute to so many charitable efforts in our community."