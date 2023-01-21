Familiar foes, unfamiliar settings

The Divisional Playoffs commence with a pair of rematches, with a pair of No. 1 seeds finally joining the postseason party and with two teams that missed the postseason a year ago having made it to the second weekend.

There's a lot to unpack.

Following is a capsule look at Saturday's action:

Jaguars (10-8) at Chiefs (14-3), 4:30 p.m.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars, 27-17, on Nov. 13 in Kansas City.

A second victory over Jacksonville would make Kansas City the third team in history to appear in five consecutive conference championship games.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will tie Hall-of-Famers Tom Landry and Don Shula for the second-most postseason games coached in NFL history (36, behind Bill Belichick's 44). Reid will have the NFL's No. 1 total offense (413.6 yards per game) and No. 1 scoring offense (29.2 points per game) at his disposal.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 275-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in each of his three postseason games last season. Mahomes' seven career playoff games with at least three TD passes rank fourth all-time. He's also thrown for at least 300 yards in all three of his career starts against Jacksonville, and for three-plus touchdowns in two of the three.

Jerick McKinnon finished the regular season with touchdown receptions in six consecutive games and led NFL running backs in that department with nine in 2022. McKinnon has 441 yards from scrimmage in four career postseason games (110.3 per).

Tight end Travis Kelce had a touchdown reception in each of his three playoff games last season and has 95-plus receiving yards in six straight postseason games, the longest such streak in NFL history.

The Jaguars, 3-14 in 2021, became the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game the season after finishing with the worst record or tied for the worst record in the league when they beat the Chargers, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Jacksonville's rally from a 27-0 deficit was the third-largest comeback in NFL postseason history.

Running back Travis Etienne had 73 yards from scrimmage (45 rushing, 28 receiving) in Jacksonville's regular-season loss at Kansas City.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk had a season-high nine receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the teams' first meeting.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 106.1 in Jacksonville's regular-season loss at Kansas City.

Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun had 13 tackles against the Chargers, his 10th effort of 10-or-more tackles this season (tied for first in the NFL, including playoffs).

Giants (10-7-1) at Eagles (14-3), 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles have beaten the Giants three straight times in the regular season and the last two times the teams have met in the playoffs.

The all-time postseason series is tied at 2-2.

Philadelphia led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (32) and sacks (70).

Jaylen Hurts contributed 13 of the rushing touchdowns on the way to becoming the third quarterback to amass at least 3,500 passing yards (3,701), 20 touchdown passes (22) and 10 rushing touchdowns in a season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown set a franchise record with 1,496 receiving yards and had 70-plus in both regular-season meetings with New York. Brown has at least five catches, 80 receiving yards and a touchdown reception in his last two playoff games.

The Eagles are the first team since 1982 to boast four players with at least 10 sacks (linebacker Haason Reddick 16, defensive end Brandon Graham 11, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave 11 and defensive end Josh Sweat 11).

Cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry were the only NFL duo with at least 14 passes defensed and three interceptions each in 2022 (Slay 14-3, Bradberry 17-3).

The Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl the last two times they entered the playoffs as the NFC's No. 1 seed (2004, 2017).

But No. 1 seeds are just 7-8 with zero Super Bowl victories over the last four years (Kansas City is the No. 1 seed in the AFC).

The Giants, like the Jaguars, missed the playoffs in 2021. New York hasn't been to the divisional round since 2011.

Daniel Jones made history in his first career postseason start by becoming the first quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards (301), two-plus touchdowns (two) and rush for at least 70 yards (78) in a playoff game in New York's 31-24 win at Minnesota on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Running back Saquon Barkley had 109 yards from scrimmage (56 receiving, 53 rushing) and two rushing touchdowns against the Vikings.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins caught a team-high eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota and has a receiving touchdown in five of his last six games, including the playoffs.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence led NFC defensive linemen with a career-high 68 tackles and also posted career-highs in sacks (seven and a half), tackles for a loss (seven), passes defensed (three) and forced fumbles (two) in 2022.

The Giants have won four Lombardi trophies and also claimed NFL championships in 1927, 1934, 1938 and 1956.