Are you ready for some more football?

The three-course serving of games on Thanksgiving Day was just the appetizer.

All five of the Steelers' remaining opponents over the season's final six weeks following Monday night's visit to Indianapolis will be in action on Sunday.

Chow down:

Atlanta (5-6) at Washington (6-5), 1 p.m.

NFL Research notes NFL teams are averaging 4.48 yards per carry, the highest figure in a single season in NFL history. The Falcons have been doing their part toward that end (4.9) on the way to ranking third in rushing yards per game (159.4). The Commanders have won two straight and five of six since opening the season 1-4, including a 32-21 decision over the then-undefeated Eagles on Nov. 14 in Philadelphia. Washington is No. 6 in run defense and No. 6 in total defense.

Baltimore (7-3) at Jacksonville (3-7), 1 p.m.

The Ravens are 10-12 all-time in regular-season games against the Jaguars, including 3-7 in Jacksonville (4-3 overall under John Harbaugh, 1-2 on the road, including a London game). Baltimore has forced at least one turnover in 12 consecutive games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the league. The Ravens are No. 2 in takeaway/giveaway at plus 9 (behind the Eagles' plus 12). Jacksonville has only turned the ball over 13 times and is tied for eighth in takeaway/giveaway category at plus 1.

Denver (3-7) at Carolina (3-8), 1 p.m.

The Broncos are No. 21 in total offense and No. 32 in scoring offense (14.7 points per game). The Panthers are No. 31 in total offense and No. 25 in scoring offense (18.8). Sam Darnold is scheduled to become Carolina's third different starting quarterback over the last three games. Darnold is 17-32 in his career as a starter with the Jets (13-25) and Panthers (4-7) and hasn't started a game this season. Denver is 0-4 in road games not played in London, 1-4 away from home overall. Carolina is 3-3 at home.

Las Vegas (3-7) at Seattle (6-4), 4:05 p.m.

The Raiders haven't won consecutive games this season and are coming off a 22-16 overtime win at Denver. The Seahawks have only lost two straight once (back in September in the second and third weeks of the season) and are coming off a bye that was preceded by a 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Nov. 13 in Germany. Seattle's No. 11 offense is a perfectly balanced 13th in rushing and 13th in passing.