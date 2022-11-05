Are you ready for some football?

There's no Steelers game this weekend but there's still plenty of football to be played today, tonight and Monday.

With it comes an opportunity for fans to take a glance at the teams remaining on the Steelers' post-bye schedule, teams they may not have had an opportunity to see through the season's first eight weeks.

It's a chance to do a little scouting if not wave the Terrible Towel.

Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5), 8:15 p.m., Monday

New Orleans visits Acrisure Stadium a week from today. The Saints are coming off their most impressive performance of the season, a 24-0 blanking of the Raiders on Oct. 30. Running back Alvin Kamara led New Orleans with 62 yards rushing and 96 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving). Kamara has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage in four consecutive games.

Baltimore visits Pittsburgh on Dec. 11 and hosts the Steelers on Jan. 1. The Ravens added teeth to their defense via a trade for former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. They've won two straight since running back Gus Edwards returned to the lineup after missing all of last season and the first six games of this season.

Colts (3-4-1) at Patriots (4-4), 1 p.m.

Indianapolis has turned to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards in a 17-16 loss to Washington on Oct. 30. He can become the sixth quarterback since 2000 to compile a 100-plus passer rating without throwing an interception in each of his first two career starts. The Colts have dropped two straight and three of five since opening the season 1-1-1.

New England linebacker Matthew Judon is tied for the NFL lead with 8.5 sacks and has two-plus sacks in each of his last two home games. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is fifth in the AFC with a career-high 775 yards from scrimmage (558 rushing, 217 receiving).

Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4), 1 p.m.

Atlanta is 4-2 in its last six games after an 0-2 start. The Falcons are fifth in the NFL with 1,265 rushing yards and tied for sixth with nine rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for a season-high 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 overtime win over Carolina on Oct. 30. Atlanta hosts Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown for six touchdowns with one interception and a combined passer rating of 102.7 in three road starts (a loss at Kansas City and wins at Houston and at Cleveland).

Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-3), 1 p.m.

Quarterback P.J. Walker threw for a career-high 317 yards, running back D'Onta Forman had 118 yards rushing and a career-high three touchdowns and wide receiver DJ Moore had a season-high 152 receiving yards in Carolina's overtime loss at Atlanta. The Panthers host the Steelers on Dec. 18.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow leads the NFL with 2,329 passing yards and has thrown for at least 325 yards and two touchdowns in five of his last six home starts. The Bengals-Steelers rematch is set for Nov. 20 at Acrisure.

Raiders (2-5) at Jaguars (2-6), 1 p.m.

Las Vegas is 2-2 in its last four despite the shutout sustained against the Saints after starting 0-3. Quarterback Derek Carr hasn't thrown an interception in three of his last four starts and has a passer rating of 110-plus in two of his last three. Running back Josh Jacobs has 150-plus yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games. The Raiders visit the Steelers on Dec. 24.