2022 Triple Take: IOL, Take Two

Riser - Cam Jurgens, Nebraska (6-3, 303 lbs.) - Much has been made of Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum as this draft's best center and Linderbaum is a fantastic prospect. However, Jurgens has a very similar profile and style as Linderbaum. As he showed at the Combine, Jurgens is a very good movement athlete that runs well and gets off the ball quickly. On tape, you regularly seeing Jurgens making impressive blocks well down the field. Jurgens is only a center, and that lack of position versatility could hurt him as only a few teams in the NFL are looking for centers, but this three-year starter's stock is still on the rise and Jurgens profiles as a potential starting pivot at the next level for a zone running team.

Faller - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (6-4, 323 lbs.) - Calling Green a "Faller" is probably too harsh, but considering how well his fellow offensive linemen tested in Indianapolis, it should be noted that Green didn't shine in that environment and some teams might start to question his athletic ability to some degree. Green is a huge man that has played all over Texas A&M's line, but certainly projects best to guard where he should win phone booth battles. While none of Green's testing numbers helped his stock, smart evaluators will go back to the tape and realize that he is a people mover. But will teams that want their guards to play a lot on the move still be as interested?

Sleeper - Zach Tom, Wake Forest (6-4, 304 lbs.) - Tom doesn't get discussed all that often in the mainstream media, but he is a fine prospect that enhanced his stock at the Combine. Tom ran a 4.94 forty-yard dash with a 33" vertical jump and posted good numbers across the board with his testing. Tom played left tackle for Wake Forest the past two seasons, but his future in the NFL is likely at center or guard because he lacks the arm length desired for tackle. His position versatility will be an asset in the league though and his pass protection at tackle was excellent, nonetheless. This is a very smart player that moves well but isn't overly thickly built or powerful. A team that throws the ball a lot would fit best for Tom.

#5 - Jamaree Sayler, Georgia (6-2 5/8, 320 lbs.) - Salyer has offensive tackle experience but is really a guard that could maybe slide outside in an emergency situation. But that tackle experience has proven valuable for Salyer in pass protection. His height is a concern for tackle though full time, but Salyer does have long arms. Salyer has a great anchor and very heavy hands to knock is opponent off balance. While he bends too much at the waist, something he got away with in college, Salyer is at his best coming downhill and attacking his opponent. Power his Salyer's best attribute.

#4 - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (6-4 6/8, 324 lbs.) - Many view Kinnard as an offensive tackle but playing in space isn't his strength and he does much better work doing battle in a phone booth. Kinnard likes to finish off his opponent. He is a true mauler that has been bigger and stronger than just about everyone he has faced and as a result, has not developed technique, especially with his hand usage. And Kinnard can play high at times. But there is a lot to work with here with Kinnard. His feet might not be light enough for tackle, but he does have the length and dimensions for the outside. Kinnard looks the part.

#3 - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (6-4, 325 lbs.) - Green has a great guard body with girth and length. He is excellent in the run game and extremely reliable and consistent in this phase. Green generates a lot of power from his lower half, plays with good leverage, and displays strong hand placement. He plays the game with aggression and often pushes defenders around. Green does have to cut back on the holding penalties and when he gets into trouble, he tends to grab his opponent. He also isn't an elite mirror blocker, and his lateral agility is just okay. Green has played some tackle but is clearly more comfortable on the inside. He projects to an immediate starter in the NFL and should instantly help any run game.

#2 - Zion Johnson, Boston College (6-2 6/8, 314 lbs.) - Johnson is built like a 314-pound running back with very little body fat and great musculature. His play strength is exceptional. Johnson has played some tackle, but he is clearly an interior offensive lineman. In fact, he played quite a bit of center at the Senior Bowl, something that was totally new for him but also something Johnson showed could be in the cards for him going forward. Johnson excels getting to the second level and has the change of direction skills to hit smaller defenders. He is probably best in a zone scheme, but certainly isn't limited to any specific offensive system. Johnson's consistency week to week and even snap to snap really stands out and it is rather difficult to find true negatives with this guy.