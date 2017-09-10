What went right, wrong vs. Minnesota

The highs and lows of the Steelers regular season Week 2 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

1:43 p.m. ET - What went right: The Steelers doubled their lead to 14-0 with 13:31 left in the second quarter on a 4-yard shovel pass from Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster on a third-and-2 at the Vikings 4-yard line. The big play on the five-play 60-yard drive was a 49-yard pass interference penalty drawn by Martavis Bryant on Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes on a second-and-22. The touchdown was Smith-Schuster’s first regular season NFL reception.

1:37 p.m. ET - End of 1st Quarter: Steelers 7, Vikings 0

1:25 p.m. ET - What went right: The Steelers ended that possession with a 7-0 lead thanks to a 27-yard pass from Roethlisberger to Martavis Bryant. It was a nine-play drive that covered 78 yards, and six of the nine plays were runs. Le’Veon Bell carried five times for 10 yards, and James Conner carried once for nine. The Steelers had a 7-0 lead with 3:02 remaining in the first quarter.

1:18 p.m. ET - What went right: The Steelers initial first down of the game came on a fourth-and-1 conversion from their own 31-yard line on the second possession of the game. After the third down pass completion to Antonio Brown came up 1 yard short, Ben Roethlisberger hustled the offense back into formation at the line of scrimmage. Using a hard count, Roethlisberger got defensive end Brian Robison to jump offside.

1:07 p.m. ET - What went wrong: The Steelers opened the game with only two tight ends in uniform because of an injury to Vance McDonald , who was made inactive, and on the first play of the game, Jesse James appeared to injure an ankle.

1:05 p.m. ET - What went wrong: Steelers convert the first third down situation of the game with a short pass to Xavier Grimble , but it’s nullified by an illegal formation penalty on Antonio Brown that sets up a third-and-7. Then, Ben Roethlisberger’s pass to Eli Rogers is incomplete, and the Steelers go three-and-out to open the game.

1:00 p.m. ET - Kickoff



