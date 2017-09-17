What went right, wrong at Chicago

The highs and lows of the Steelers regular season Week 3 game at the Chicago Bears.

1:43 p.m. ET - End of 1st Quarter: Bears 7, Steelers 0

1:39 p.m. ET - What went wrong: The Bears were facing a third-and-8 at their own 20-yard line late in the first quarter, when Mike Glennon’s pass over the middle to Markus Wheaton was broken up by Artie Burns . But Cam Heyward was flagged for roughing the passer, and the Bears’ offensive possession was extended.

1:32 p.m. ET - What went right: The Steelers defense responded to the lost fumble by Ben Roethlisberger on the sack/strip, and on a third-and-5 from the Pittsburgh 31-yard line, Ryan Shazier dropped Mike Glennon for a 2-yard gain on a scramble. Conner Barth’s ensuing 47-yard field goal was wide right.

1:23 p.m. ET - What went wrong: The first quarter was not even nine minutes old, and the Steelers already had turned the ball over twice. The second came on a third-and-8 from the Chicago 38-yard line when cornerback Bryce Callahan sacked Ben Roethlisberger and stripped the ball, which was recovered by Akeem Hicks at midfield. To compound the issue, LG Ramon Foster was injured on the play.



1:12 p.m. ET - What went wrong: The Steelers defense shut down the Bears on Chicago’s first offensive possession of the game, but Eli Rogers fumbled the punt and Sherrick McManus recovered at the Pittsburgh 29-yard line. Six plays later, a 3-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard gave the Bears a 7-0 lead with 9:09 left in the first quarter.

1:05 p.m. ET - What went wrong: First play of the game: Martavis Bryant runs past cornerback Marcus Cooper, and Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball about 40 yards in the air, and it hit Bryant in full stride, But he wasn’t able to put the ball in at the Bears 32-yard line, and folloiwng an incomplete pass to Jesse James on third down, the Steelers punted.

1:00 p.m. ET - Kickoff



