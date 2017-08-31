What went right, wrong at Cleveland

The highs and lows of the Steelers regular season Week 1 game at the Cleveland Browns.

1:37 p.m. ET - End of 1st Quarter: Steelers 7, Browns 7

1:34 p.m. ET - What went wrong: The Browns tied the game, 7-7, with 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter thanks to a 12-play, 68-yard drive that was capped by DeShone Kizer’s 1-yard quarterback sneak. On the drive, the Browns were 3-for-3 on third downs, the last of which was a 21-yard pass interference penalty on Sean Davis that put the ball at the Pittsburgh 3-yard line.



1:24 p.m. ET - What went wrong: The Steelers first offensive series was ruined by mistakes, those coming in the form of holding penalties on JuJu Smith-Schuster and then Vance McDonald that sandwiched a dropped pass by Martavis Bryant . The Steelers ended up having to punt because they faced a fourth-and-16 from their own 20-yard line.

1:17 p.m. ET - What went right: The Browns’ second offensive series also ended with a punt, but it did include one third-down conversion. Kizer converted a third-and-11 with a 13-yard pass to tight end David Njoku, but then he was sacked on two of the next three plays. The first was by Anthony Chickillo , and the second was by Cam Heyward.

1:10 p.m. ET - What went right: The Browns received the opening kickoff and ended up facing a fourth-and-19, largely through the efforts of Stephon Tuitt . On the first play, Tuitt broke into the backfield and created a broken play that ended up being a 1-yard run by DeShone Kizer. On second down, Tuitt dumped Isaiah Crowell for a 9-yard loss. Following a false start penalty, the Browns eventually then lined up in punt formation with a fourth-and-19 from their own 16-yard line.



The Browns lined up to punt, but they never got it off. Tyler Matakevich came up the middle to block the punt into the end zone, and Anthony Chickillo recovered for the touchdown that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead.

1:00 p.m. ET - Kickoff