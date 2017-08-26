What went right, wrong at Carolina

The highs and lows of the Steelers preseason Week 4 game at the Carolina Panthers.

7:57 p.m. ET - What went wrong: The Panthers capitalized on the interception for the game’s first touchdown, which came on a 4-yard run by Fozzy Whittaker. Carolina converted two third downs on the series – the first on a sneak by QB Derek Anderson and the second on a pass from Anderson to Cameron Artis-Payne.

7:51 p.m. ET - What went wrong: The first turnover of the game came on the Steelers’ second possession. After gaining one first down, Landry Jones ’ pass was intercepted by linebacker David Mayo and returned 27 yards to the Pittsburgh 30-yard line.

7:47 p.m. ET - What went right: The Steelers defense turned in a very nice series the first time Carolina got the ball. Tackles by Javon Hargrave on first down and Tyson Alualu on second down prevented the Panthers from gaining anything on consecutive running plays. On third down, Bud Dupree beat the right tackle with an outside rush and forced an incomplete pass that forced the Panthers to punt.

7:40 p.m. ET - What went wrong: On a third-and-3 on the game’s first possession, Landry Jones completed a crossing route to Darrius Heyward-Bey , but he was tackled before he could gain the necessary yardage for the first down. Then on the ensuing punt, Damiere Byrd returned it 16 yards and there was another 15 tacked on for a late hit out of bounds that was attributed to Malik Golden .

7:30 p.m. ET - Kickoff