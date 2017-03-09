Bell activated for Browns game

Bell signed his franchise tender on Sept. 4, and the team had a two-week exemption for him.
“I felt totally normal. It’s a great feeling,” said Bell. “I felt normal. It’s unbelievable how I felt. I didn’t even think about it. It felt good to put pads back on, break a nice little sweat in practice.”
While Bell took a few hits in practice when the pads were on, he said he just wants to get that first touch on Sunday, whether it’s a run or pass play.
“The first time you get tackled or do a blitz pickup, you know you are ready,” said Bell. “That didn’t happen yet.
“If it’s a run play, I know it will be out of the way and over with. I am going to just go with the flow. It doesn’t have to be a carry. It can be a pass. I remember last year my first touch (of the season) was a catch, a slant. It was a normal tackle. I was like, okay I am good now. I caught it and I was ready after that.”
To make room on the team’s 53-man roster, the Steelers released linebacker Steven Johnson.