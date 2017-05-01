Steelers sign two; release two

The Steelers continue to make roster moves, signing undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Bart Houston, and bringing back receiver Canaan Severin.



Houston, a teammate of Steelers’ No. 1 draft pick T.J. Watt at Wisconsin, finished his career with 1,540 passing yards and nine touchdowns. He played in 11 games his senior season, with five starts during his time with the Badgers.

Severin, who was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft, was waived/injured last August and spent the season on the injured reserve list. He was released by the team on May 2, following the NFL Draft.



To make room on the 90-man roster for both players, the team released linebacker Akil Blount and quarterback Nick Schuessler .