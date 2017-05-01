Steelers release Warren

The Steelers released one of their longest-tenured players on Thursday when they waived long snapper Greg Warren , with the designation of failed physical.



“I would first like to thank the Steelers organization, coaches and training staff for their help and advice over the last few weeks,” said Warren. “I had full intentions of playing this upcoming season, but in light of new information I've recently received from my doctors relating to a past injury, it has been determined that trying to compete in the 2017 season may be a risk to my long-term health. After discussing this with the Steelers, we have decided it would be in everyone's best interest to release me at this point.”



Warren was a staple at the position for the team for 12 seasons, giving the Steelers stability at a spot that can often times go unnoticed.



“Greg has been a big part of our past success, and we would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but the best,” said General Manager Kevin Colbert.



Warren, who was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2005, was a part of three Super Bowls teams, including playing on the Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII championship teams. He was one of only three players remaining from the Super Bowl XL team, along with Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison .



He played in 181 games in his 12 seasons, and 15 postseason games. Warren recorded his first career fumble recovery this year, doing so against the New England Patriots on Oct. 23 after Steven Johnson forced the fumble.



Warren’s contributions to the team weren’t limited to on the field. He was active in the community, always attending charitable events. In addition, he did work to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, something personal to him as his wife Ashley had to undergo surgery in 2013 for a brain tumor.