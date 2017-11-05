Steelers add two rookie free agents

Before the Steelers kicked off their three day rookie minicamp, Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the group, including the 20 plus players who attended on a tryout basis.He let them know straight out that there was an opportunity in front of them, and it was up to them to seize it.“I stated it, but whether or not they believe me is up to them,” said Tomlin. “Oftentimes, whether or not they believe me has a direct impact on how they perform. It is a legitimate opportunity, but they have to believe it.”From the looks of things, they believed.The Steelers signed two players who were in for tryouts, University of Pittsburgh linebacker Matt Galambos and Fordham University tight end Phazahn Odom.Galambos led Pitt with 85 tackles in 2016, and was also tops with three fumble recoveries, ranking eighth nationally in that category and second in the ACC. He finished his Pitt career with 283 tackles, ranking 19overall in Pitt history.Odom, 6-8, 251, caught 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. In 2015 he had 37 receptions for 492 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished his Fordham career with 56 receptions for 740 yards, and his nine touchdowns are tied for second in school history for a tight end.To make room for them on the roster, the Steelers released cornerbackand tight end