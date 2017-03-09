Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers have signed linebacker Steven Johnson , and placed cornerback Cameron Sutton on the reserve/injured list.



Johnson, who is entering his sixth NFL season, originally signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. He signed a one-year contract this offseason.



In his first five seasons, Johnson has played in 63 games, starting five, and has 63 career tackles. Johnson was waived when the Steelers made the mandatory cut to their 53-man roster on Sept. 2.



Sutton, one of the team’s third-round draft picks this year, missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He returned to play in three preseason games, recording six tackles and a pass defense. He re-injured his hamstring in the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.



The Steelers also waived/injured safety Jordan Dangerfield. Dangerfield played in 14 games last season, starting two, and finished with 16 tackles and six special teams tackles.