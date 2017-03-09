STEELERS NATION UNITE: Join for FREE | Login

Roster moves continue for Steelers

Posted 59 minutes ago

Teresa Varley Steelers.com

Steven Johnson signed, Cameron Sutton to IR, and Jordan Dangerfield waived/injured.

The Steelers have signed linebacker Steven Johnson, and placed cornerback Cameron Sutton on the reserve/injured list.

Johnson, who is entering his sixth NFL season, originally signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. He signed a one-year contract this offseason.

In his first five seasons, Johnson has played in 63 games, starting five, and has 63 career tackles. Johnson was waived when the Steelers made the mandatory cut to their 53-man roster on Sept. 2.  

Sutton, one of the team’s third-round draft picks this year, missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury. He returned to play in three preseason games, recording six tackles and a pass defense. He re-injured his hamstring in the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers also waived/injured safety Jordan Dangerfield. Dangerfield played in 14 games last season, starting two, and finished with 16 tackles and six special teams tackles.

Transactions

Date Transaction
09/04/2017 Signed LB Steven Johnson; Placed CB Cameron Sutton on the Reserve/Injured List; Waived/Injured S Jordan Dangerfield.
09/03/2017 Traded a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Buccaneers for S J.J. Wilcox and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
09/03/2017 Signed C Kyle Friend, LB Matt Galambos, S Jacob Hagen, DE Lavon Hooks, LB Farrington Huguenin, TE Jake McGee, CB Dashaun Phillips, RB Fitzgerald Toussaint and WR Marcus Tucker to the practice squad; Agreed to terms with WR Justin Thomas to the practice squad.
