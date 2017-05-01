Green released; Watson signed

The Steelers let go of another veteran when they released tight end Ladarius Green, with the designation failed physical. Earlier in the day the team released veteran long snapper Greg Warren.



Green signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.



Green played in six games in 2016, starting two of them. He had 18 receptions for 304 yards and a touchdown. His best game with the Steelers was against the Giants in Week 13, when he had six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.



In his five NFL seasons, the first four with the San Diego Chargers, Green has 95 receptions for 1,391 yards and 60 touchdowns.



The Steelers also signed running back Terrell Watson , who spent his rookie season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, after signed as an undrafted free agent. He spent part of the 2016 season on the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles practice squads. He was placed on the Eagles’ 53-man roster for the final week of the 2016 regular season.