Home opener memorable for trip winner

John Cunningham was fishing on his boat on Lake Erie a couple weeks ago when his phone rang. He didn't recognize the number that was calling, so he ignored that call and figured if it was important, whoever was calling would just call him back.

Turns out the call was pretty important, at least if you're a Steelers fan. It was from Steelers Nation Unite, the official home of Steelers Nation. During the month of August, John was among the many members entering for a chance to win a trip to the team’s regular-season home opener.

"I said to myself I should have answered this phone call 10 minutes ago," John said with a laugh on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

After returning the missed call, John was informed that he had in fact won the VIP trip to the home opener with Steelers Nation Unite, and he and his wife, Liz, would be heading to Pittsburgh for an exciting weekend with the Steelers.

"We couldn't believe it," Liz said on Sunday. "This trip [to the game] was very special."

Originally from Pittsburgh, John and Liz have lived in Stuarts Draft, VA for the last 25-plus years. They still try to make it to at least one or two games each season and see their team back home and it's always special.

"It's always great [to get back here]. It gets better and better each time we come," John said.

However, they had never been to a home-opener and had never set foot on the field during pregame. Both of those things changed on Sunday afternoon. In addition to the game tickets, transportation and hotel accommodations, they received pregame field access and an on-field experience in the Players Tunnel. As they stood in the endzone at Heinz Field, all they could do was smile, look around and take in the moment, realizing that it truly was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

John & Liz Cunningham won our VIP trip to the home opener & are enjoying their pregame on-field experience today! #SNUproud pic.twitter.com/I3BdcYbayk — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) September 17, 2017

"This was great. It was awesome," John said. "People were really cranked up [for the home opener]."

