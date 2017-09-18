Fan party set for Saturday night in Chicago

The Steelers Nation Unite Road Warrior Block Party will get fans ready for Steelers vs. Bears on Sunday.

Steelers Nation Unite is calling on all fans in Chicago this weekend to be part of a Road Warrior Block Party on Saturday evening. Join Steelers Nation Unite, the Chicago Steelers Fan Club and fans from all over as they get ready for Sunday’s matchup between the Steelers and the Bears.

The event is taking place at Old Crow Smokehouse (River North), located at 149 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654, and begins at 6:00 p.m. (CT). Doors for the event will open at 4:00 p.m. (CT).

Steelers Legends Dermontti Dawson and Santonio Holmes will make appearances at the party, answer questions during a live Q&A session and be available for limited photo opportunities during the event.

Steelers Live will be broadcasting from the Road Warrior Block Party, with a live stream beginning at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Steelers.com. Fans can keep up with all the excitement in Chicago by following the Steelers and Steelers Nation Unite on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Fans will be admitted on a first-come first-served basis. For more information about the event, visit SteelersNationUnite.com now.

Steelers Nation Unite is the official home of Steelers Nation and gives fans an opportunity to get connected with the team and get rewarded year-round with exclusive benefits, content and experiences.