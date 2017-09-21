Enter to win a trip to a Steelers home game

Steelers Nation Unite is giving fans a chance to win a VIP trip to the team's Week 5 game at Heinz Field.

Steelers fans know that nothing compares to being at Heinz Field on game day. The roar of the crowd, the thousands of twirling Terrible Towels and watching the black and gold in person make it an experience like no other for fans.

With Steelers Nation Unite, fans can enter for a chance to be part of that game day atmosphere when the Steelers take on the Jaguars in Week 5. Free to join, fans can sign up for free now at SteelersNationUnite.com to enter.

On September 29, one winner will be randomly selected to win the following prize package for them and a guest:

Two tickets to Steelers vs. Jaguars on Oct. 8

Pregame on-field experience

Roundtrip transportation

Hotel accommodations

Spending money

And once fans become official members, they’ll gain access to all kinds of exciting benefits, rewards and experiences, including discounts at shop.steelers.com, live online interactions with players, exclusive fan content and much more.

Visit SteelersNationUnite.com now to become a member and see how this season can be even more rewarding with the official home of Steelers Nation.